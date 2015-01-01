Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recent research suggests a concerning trend of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and suicidal behaviors emerging at younger ages (as early as age 12). Early onset of NSSI is linked to more severe outcomes. While universal school-based prevention programs have shown promise in addressing suicidal behaviors, there is limited research on their effectiveness in preventing NSSI onset among adolescents. This study aims to evaluate the efficacy of a universal prevention program in schools for NSSI and mental complaints while enhancing resilience and mental health in 11–14-year-old adolescents.



METHODS: In total, 329 Flemish secondary school students (55.6% female), aged 11 to 14 years, participated in a 4 h classroom universal prevention, with a focus on emotion regulation, mental health, and specific strategies to prevent NSSI and reduce stigma. For both the intervention and control group (N = 124), a pre-, post-, and one-month follow-up questionnaire was administered, containing reliable and valid measures for NSSI and suicidality, emotion regulation, help-seeking behaviors, well-being, and psychological distress.



RESULTS: The prevention program effectively reduced NSSI and psychological distress, particularly for adolescents with a history of NSSI.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings support previous research on the effectiveness of school-based programs in reducing mental complaints and suggest promising outcomes for NSSI prevention.

