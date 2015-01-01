Abstract

Episodes of direct violence against healthcare workers and social workers represent a worrying and widespread phenomenon in Western countries. These violent attacks, whether verbal or physical, occur in various work environments, targeting professionals working in private facilities, medical practices, or those employed within the National Health System facilities. We conducted a search using a single search engine (PubMed) using the terms “violence against healthcare workers AND Western” for the period 2003–2023, identifying 45 results to which we added to the literature through hand searching. Our review thus analyzed the sector literature to highlight the phenomenon of violence against healthcare workers, particularly in Western countries. We began with an analysis of the problem and then focused on the true purpose of the study, which is to propose new solutions to protect healthcare workers in all work settings. Consequently, we aim to improve both the working environment for healthcare professionals and to enhance the overall healthcare and public health outcomes.

