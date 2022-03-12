Abstract

The article presents the issue of assistance to displaced persons from Ukraine in meeting their housing needs in Poland, which is provided on the basis of a special act dated March 12, 2022 regarding assistance to citizens of Ukraine in connection with the armed conflict in the territory of that state. The aim of the article is to discuss this specific legal regulation with subsequent assessment of its effectiveness in meeting the housing needs of displaced Ukrainians who settled in Poland due to the armed conflict in their country. Logical-linguistic and comparative legal methods are used herein. The right to housing as part of the human rights system is discussed in the beginning, and then individual solutions for meeting housing needs introduced by the special aid act are reflected on. Finally, the conclusions from the analysis are formulated, on the basis of which it should be concluded that the introduced solutions should be assessed positively. The clearest proof of their effectiveness is the lack of camps for Ukrainian refugees in Poland. The efficiency of the solutions results primarily from the skillful combination of two pillars of assistance, i.e. the public and private sectors.



Keywords: assistance to Ukrainian citizens, displaced persons from Ukraine, human rights, lease, lending for use, right to housing.



JEL Classification: K15, K37, K38

Language: en