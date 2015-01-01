SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Alexander A. Age Hum. Rights J. 2023; (21): e7781.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Universidad de Jaén.)

DOI

10.17561/tahrj.v21.7781

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The ongoing Russian aggression on Ukraine has prompted Ukrainian President Zelensky to seek the assistance of States and international institutions. One such institution that Ukraine approached is the International Court of Justice (ICJ), requesting provisional measures. Ukraine contends that the Russian Federation has falsely claimed that acts of Genocide have occurred in the Luhansk and Donetsk oblast in Eastern Ukraine. In this article, the author details the provisional measures rendered by the ICJ; in doing so, it is contended that the interpretation of the ICJ vis-à-vis the Genocide Convention is flexible and broad, a stark contrast to its previous cases.


Language: en

Keywords

Provisional Measures

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print