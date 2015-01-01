SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fuente OP. Age Hum. Rights J. 2023; (21): e8270.

10.17561/tahrj.v21.8270

This paper opens by analysing the complexity of misogyny, sexism, and toxic masculinity. It then examines online misogyny, dissecting the many acts and behaviours that comprise this kind of digital discrimination. It considers the Gamergate scandal and demonstrates how the video game industry reinforces gender stereotypes. It closes with an analysis of efficiency and limits of legislative systems for combatting online sexism.


Language: en

IT-facilitated gender-based violence

