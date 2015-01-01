SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Vitorica JRI, Torrado TLV, Asua GU. Age Hum. Rights J. 2023; (21): e7696.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Universidad de Jaén.)

DOI

10.17561/tahrj.v21.7696

PMID

Abstract

ETA violence had an impact not only on Basque and Spanish society as a whole, but especially on certain groups who suffered the effects of being direct targets of ETA attacks. One of the most directly affected groups were the police forces (members of the Ertzaintza and of the Spanish security forces), as well as their families. This article uses a qualitative methodology (based on semi-structured in-depth interviews) to reflect and analyse the threat that ETA posed for these police forces and their families in the Basque Country, with special emphasis on the way in which their fundamental rights were affected by ETA actions.


Language: en

Keywords

Euskadi

