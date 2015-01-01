Abstract

Despite the effectiveness of seatbelts, concerns persist about compliance, especially among teenagers. Survey data from a local high school and registry data from a level 1 trauma center were used to observe seatbelt and motor vehicle accident trends. The survey data was analyzed to gauge student's sentiments on seatbelt education. The trauma center data was analyzed to identify characteristics and trends among teenage motor vehicle accidents. Social media was the most common strategy selected for seatbelt safety awareness. Random seatbelt checks performed over 4 months revealed seatbelt compliance rates of 90%, 93.55%, and 96.94% after education intervention. Trauma center data showed that lack of seatbelt usage resulted in greater morbidity. These findings emphasize the need for targeted interventions. This study provides insights into creating effective education campaigns that can be used to enhance safety belt compliance and potentially reduce injury.

Language: en