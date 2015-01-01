Abstract

CAPNET is a multicenter child abuse pediatrics research network developed to support research that will make the medical care of potentially abused children more effective, safe, and fair. CAPNET currently collects detailed clinical data from child physical abuse evaluations from 11 leading pediatric centers across the U.S. From its inception, the goal of CAPNET was to support multiple research studies addressing the care of children undergoing evaluations for physical abuse and to create a flexible data collection and quality assurance system to be a resource for the wider community of child maltreatment l researchers. Annually, CAPNET collects rich clinical data on over 4000 children evaluated due to concerns for physical abuse. CAPNET's data are well-suited to studies improving the standardization, equity, and accuracy of evaluations in the medical setting when child physical abuse is suspected. Here we describe CAPNET's development, content, lessons learned, and potential future directions of the network.

Language: en