Lévy-Bencheton J, Chaste P, Sansen M. Encephale (1974) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38523026
INTRODUCTION: Suicide represents a significant public health issue among children and adolescents. However, in this population, while the literature seems to support a link between suicidal risk and neurodevelopmental disorders, there are still few studies on the subject. The psychopathological description of children who have realized a suicide attempt with a high potential for lethality, which can be defined as "serious", appears to resemble that of children who have died by suicide. This study aimed to characterize the dimensional aspects of the neurodevelopmental profile of a population of children and adolescents hospitalized at Necker-Enfants-Malades Hospital for a serious suicide attempt.
Language: en
Children and adolescents; Enfants et adolescents; Neurodevelopmental disorders; Serious suicide attempts; Tentatives de suicide graves; Troubles du neurodéveloppement