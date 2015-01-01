SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Frampton K, Oppedijk L, Hadley R, Annett LE. J. Appl. Gerontol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/07334648241241298

PMID

38522958

Abstract

Providing opportunities for older adults to engage in physical and mental activity is important to support healthy aging. The present preliminary study investigated the feasibility of accessible chair yoga for older adults in care homes. Chair yoga participants (n = 17) were assessed before and after attending twice weekly chair yoga sessions for 8 weeks, while control participants (n = 16) underwent the assessments only. Participant ages ranged from 80 to 101 years and included those living with mild to severe dementia. Anxiety and depression measured by the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS), and negative affect measured by the Positive and Negative Affect Schedule (PANAS), improved in the chair yoga but not the control group. Balance confidence (Modified Falls Efficacy Scale) and Health-related Quality of Life (EQ-5D-3L) were unchanged. Chair yoga is a feasible activity for older care home residents, including those living with dementia, with the potential to improve mental well-being.


Language: en

Keywords

anxiety; care home; dementia; depression; older adults; yoga

