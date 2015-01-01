Abstract

PROBLEM: The aim of this study is to determine the correlation between domestic violence awareness and attitudes toward child marriages among individuals living in Iğdır city.



METHOD: The correlational survey model was used in the study. The sample consisted of 814 adult individuals who lived in Iğdır city, did not have any health problem, and volunteered to participate in the study between September 2022 and January 2023. Personal Information Form, Domestic Violence Awareness Scale, and Attitude Toward Child(Girls) Marriages Scale were used to collect data. Data were obtained through online environment and face-to-face interview.



FINDINGS: It was found that 59.5% of the sample group were female and 27% were aged between 18 and 24 years. 61.9% of the participants were married and 88.1% were married when they were over the age of 18. In addition, 51.9% were university graduates while 50.9% of them stated that they had witnessed domestic violence. The results of the study revealed that while the variables of gender, age, marital status, education level, and place of residence affected the attitudes toward child marriages, the variables of gender, age, age at marriage, education level, place of residence and witnessing domestic violence affected domestic violence awareness. Furthermore, when examining the scales used, it was concluded that the attitude toward child marriages affected the awareness of domestic violence.



CONCLUSION: Since domestic violence and child marriages are very common, it is recommended to conduct further studies on these issues and to identify support systems that will increase the awareness of the society on these issues.

Language: en