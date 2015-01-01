Abstract

As self-driving cars become a reality, concerns about the safety guarantee of autonomous driving also increase. We propose an autonomous driving system that enhances its vision capacity by leveraging edge infrastructure. This proposed system involves autonomous vehicles participating in V2I broadcasting of the edge infrastructure, which supplies object perception information. The vehicles then form policies from this acquired information. These policies, defined within a set of constraints, enhance safety by impacting the trajectory of the autonomous vehicle. We implemented this system in both real-world and simulated environments. An aggressive scenario at an unsignalized intersection was also performed to evaluate the safety of the proposed system. The results showed that the edge infrastructure improved the safety speed by an average of 17% and averted collisions with objects moving at speeds lower than 25 kph. Therefore, our strategy for enhancing safety by expanding the field of view for self-driving vehicles is successful. The proposed system is expected to be highly utilized as it has an adaptable structure that can be easily expanded from existing autonomous driving systems and can consider various types of traffic participants.

Language: en