Abstract

The rapid introduction of automated driving functionalities in vehicles, has forced the necessity to systematically organize the methodologies for traffic safety assessment. Their safety impacts depend on many factors: human, vehicle, traffic, size of implementation. Modelling and simulations on the driver up to the societal level, play a vital role in assessment. This paper discusses the need, as well as an approach, to develop a multi-level safety assessment framework, facilitating the mitigation of risks. Via a research-driven format, this paper provides practitioners with a strategy to effectively perform safety assessment, offering practical, stepwise guidelines regarding the relevant models and tools.

