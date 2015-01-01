SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Charoniti E, Klunder G, Meeuwissen M. Int. J. Automot. Eng. 2024; 15(1): 27-35.

(Copyright © 2024, Society of Automotive Engineering of Japan)

10.20485/jsaeijae.15.1_27

The rapid introduction of automated driving functionalities in vehicles, has forced the necessity to systematically organize the methodologies for traffic safety assessment. Their safety impacts depend on many factors: human, vehicle, traffic, size of implementation. Modelling and simulations on the driver up to the societal level, play a vital role in assessment. This paper discusses the need, as well as an approach, to develop a multi-level safety assessment framework, facilitating the mitigation of risks. Via a research-driven format, this paper provides practitioners with a strategy to effectively perform safety assessment, offering practical, stepwise guidelines regarding the relevant models and tools.


accident/collision prediction; automated vehicles; driver behavior; safety assessment

