Abstract

The aim of this systematic review is to highlight how pilots' risk perception is measured, and the relationship between individual predictors of risk and risky flight behavior. Risk is an intrinsic part of life with no action void of risk. Risk-taking is mediated by several factors which include age, sex, cultural background, and personality. Understanding how pilots' risk perception is measured allows for improved understanding of pilots' propensity to engage in risk, and for the design of training initiatives to mitigate risky behavior. A systematic review was conducted to establish the link between individual predictors of risk, and risky flight behavior. The systematic review was conducted using the PRISMA guidelines, covering the time span between 1985 and 2021. Sixteen articles meeting the inclusion criteria were revealed. Three of the 16 articles employed an in-situ behavioral measure for risky flight behavior. Forecasting, where an individual predicts his/her action in a particular circumstance was the most used measure to deduce pilots' risk-taking behavior. No predictor variable reliably predicted pilots' risky flight behavior. This systematic review highlights the majority of research examining the relationship between individual predictors of risk, and risky flight behavior relies on self-reported measures or scales as opposed to in-situ performance measures such as data captured during flight or in a simulator. Such performance measures are susceptible to demand characteristics.

