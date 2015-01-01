|
Citation
Gillott S, Ryley T, Pingali S. Int. J. Aerosp. Psychol. 2023; 33(4): 270-287.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This study aims to identify and examine prevalent human factors in the Australian Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) industry. There is little research into the human factors of HEMS operations. Weather, fuel planning, fatigue, and pressure are prominent human factors found in HEMS operations globally. The research methodology involves primary data through a tailored human factors survey of HEMS staff in Australia, and secondary data from historical ATSB (Australian Transport Safety Bureau) accident reports involving HEMS operations.
Language: en