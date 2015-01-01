Abstract

This study aims to identify and examine prevalent human factors in the Australian Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) industry. There is little research into the human factors of HEMS operations. Weather, fuel planning, fatigue, and pressure are prominent human factors found in HEMS operations globally. The research methodology involves primary data through a tailored human factors survey of HEMS staff in Australia, and secondary data from historical ATSB (Australian Transport Safety Bureau) accident reports involving HEMS operations.



RESULTS from a survey, as well as secondary data, show that Australian HEMS is in line with global trends, regularly encounter issues related to weather, fatigue and feelings of pressure. Weather factors were the most encountered event by most Australian HEMS crews surveyed. The likelihood of an individual committing an error or violation was increased when they felt pressure to complete the task. The cause of the pressure was found to be unique to HEMS operations with the condition of the patient being the most common. However, the source of the pressure was equally attributed to self-imposed pressure and pressure imposed by others. Years of experience in HEMS operations is identified in reducing exposure to some of the investigated hazards and human factors. The weather situation, fatigue and feelings of pressure were the three main human factor issues in Australian HEMS.

Language: en