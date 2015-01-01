Abstract

This research study aimed to identify the factors influencing manned aircraft pilots' willingness to operate in AAM/UAM integrated airspace using a hypothesized model grounded in the Technology Readiness Index (TRI) and Technology Acceptance Model (TAM). Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) is the concept of using novel aircraft to transport cargo and passengers in and around regional and urban areas. Urban Air Mobility (UAM) is a subset of AAM. Currently, there is a lack of empirical research on manned aircraft pilots' willingness to operate in the vicinity of autonomous AAM/UAM aircraft. The study used a quantitative correlational design and a survey instrument to collect data from 254 participants. The findings from the study indicated support for five of the ten hypotheses, and the model explained 63% of the variance in willingness to pilot an aircraft (WTPA) in UAM/AAM integrated airspace. Perceived ease of use and trust had a positive influence on willingness to pilot, while risk had a negative influence.

Language: en