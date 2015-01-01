Abstract

This study undertook a systematic review of peer-reviewed articles aimed to investigate how pilot-related causal factors contribute to runway incursions (RIs). Unauthorized entry onto an active runway, referred to as a "runway incursion" continues to present a safety risk in aviation. It is important to understand the cause of runway incursions and the underlying factors of why pilots commit runway incursions from a human factor perspective. A systematic literature review was conducted to synthesize and summarize the relevant findings from previous studies. Literature searches were conducted through eight databases with an emphasis on studies that identify causal factors related to pilot behavior. Limited publications on the analysis of pilot-related contributing factors of runway incursions were identified from 1985 to 2021. Thirteen articles met the inclusion criteria and were included in this study. The review uncovered the common types of RIs, and the leading contributing factors associated with pilot error, such as miscommunication and loss of situational awareness. The evaluated studies provided possible mitigation solutions focusing on technical system, but no clear solution on how to prevent such errors systematically from a human factor perspective was revealed. Overall, the results provide insight into pilot behavior regarding runway incursions and provide a basis for future research to improve runway safety.

Language: en