Abstract

To determine the effectiveness of vowel centered accent modification (VCAM) on percent vowels correct (PVC) in Mandarin-speaking Chinese pilot candidates at the word, phrase, and semi-structured speech levels to increase the likelihood of pilot candidates passing the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Level 4 English Proficiency Requirement. This was a single-subject changing criterion design with six participants. Three target vowels and one control vowel were selected for each participant. Mono and bi-syllabic target words were selected from aviation textbooks recommended by the flight academy. Visual feedback and placement cues were provided to assist with each participant's vowel productions. The Pierson Aviation English Questionnaire (PAEQ), a pre- and post-measure, was also administered. All participants demonstrated gains in PVC at the three levels of difficulty. Participants reported decreased anxiety levels when speaking with native speakers, air traffic controllers, and flight instructors. All pilot candidates reported increased self-confidence levels when using aviation phraseology and an increase in enjoyment when speaking English. This investigation was the first of its kind to evaluate the effectiveness of vowel-centered accent modification in pilot candidates. It was also the first investigation to demonstrate the usefulness of skilled speech-language pathology intervention and the positive effect on improving intelligibility of second-language English speakers in aviation.

