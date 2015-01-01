Abstract

INTRODUCTION:

The impact of land ownership on mental health, suicidal ideation, and resilience of farmers is very big nowadays. The impact is raised when the farmer has no land and compels to farming on leasehold land. Hence, the present study was aimed to find the relationship between three groups of farmers on the dimensions of mental health, suicidal ideation, and resilience.

Methods:

This study is based on the primary data that have been collected from the Western Zone of Haryana state. The sample comprising 375 farmers with a minimum education of 10th was selected. They were further divided into three different groups such as landless farmers (farming on leasehold lands), farmers with 1-9-acre land, and farmers with > 9-acre land. Goldberg and Hillier's General Health Questionnaire-28, Wagnild and Young's Resilience Scale, and Reynolds' Adult Suicidal Ideation Questionnaire were used for data collection. Moreover, for analysis, product-moment correlation and one-way ANOVA were used.

Results:

Using intercorrelation and ANOVA, it was found that there is a significant difference between the three groups of farmers on different dimensions of mental health (P < 0.01), suicidal ideation (P < 0.01), and resilience (P < 0.01). Mean and statistical differences were found between the three groups of farmers. Farmers, who are farming on leasehold land, show more somatic symptoms, anxiety and insomnia, severe depression, and suicidal ideation. On the other hand, farmers who have above 9-acre land scored highest on the scale of resilience and social dysfunction. Hence, it is recommended that the farmers who are farming on leasehold land may have to consider the possibility of recruiting qualified counselors.

Language: en