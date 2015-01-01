Abstract

INTRODUCTION:

Alcohol use disorder has many negative effects on the wives of patients including domestic violence. The wives are in a position where their mental state can be severely compromised, leading to suicidal behavior. The purpose of the study is to assess the prevalence and types of domestic violence in the wives of patients with alcohol use disorder. The study examined the extent of perceived stress, nature of coping strategies used, suicidal risk, and their relationship with domestic violence.

Methodology:

A cross-sectional study of 100 wives of patients diagnosed with alcohol use disorder as per the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual, Fifth Edition, recruited using purposive sampling technique was conducted over 6 months. The wives were administered a semi-structured pro forma along with Severity of Violence against Women Scale, Perceived stress scale-14, Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS), and Coping Questionnaire-30. Contingency tables and linear regression analysis helped examine the associations and correlations.

Results and Discussion:

Domestic violence was highly prevalent (87%) in the wives of patients with alcohol use disorder. A statistically significant correlation was seen between domestic violence and perceived stress. It was seen that those who experienced domestic violence used predominantly tolerant inactive coping mechanism. The wives facing domestic violence had a four-fold greater prevalence of suicidal behavior. Statistically significant relationships were seen between domestic violence and intensity as well as severity of suicidal ideation.

Conclusions:

The study highlights the importance of screening for domestic violence in the wives of alcohol use disorder patients as it is highly prevalent. Psychoeducation to effectively deal with the stress and adopting healthy coping ways to improve psychological health is essential. Spreading awareness about both, domestic violence in the community and the need for treating patients with alcohol use disorder, may prove to be helpful.

