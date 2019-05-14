Abstract

BACKGROUND:

To facilitate contact with mental health professionals (MHP), mental health centers are implementing early intervention programs with innovative strategies such as 24 h helpline services. The aim of the present study is to describe the usage of the 24 h psychiatry helpline number - 9108919025.

Materials and Methods:

This is a 1-year retrospective study which was conducted after the Institutional Ethical Committee clearance from May 14, 2019, to May 13, 2020, about the usage and utility of a free psychiatry helpline which is run by the department of psychiatry of a tertiary care teaching hospital. The helpline is available 24 h a day and 7 days a week, with trained MHP receiving the calls. The helpline caters to any emergencies related to emotional, psychological issues, and psychiatric illness.

Results:

The majority of the callers were males (57.2%) compared to female callers (42.8%). The common reason for approaching the helpline was psychosocial issues (46.3%) followed by inquiries related to psychiatric services (37.4%) and drug prescriptions (14.2%). Stress (52.1%) was the most common psychosocial issue faced by the callers followed by depression (11.7%) and interpersonal relationship conflicts (9.5%). Students with stress issues (41%) were the most common age group which approached the helpline followed by adults with work-related stress issues (26%).

Conclusion:

In Indian scenarios, where mental health services are spread unequally, helplines are a faster efficient, cost-effective, easy, stigma free system for helping people with mental illness, educating the public, and for information dissemination about psychiatric disorders.

Language: en