Abstract

Context:

COVID-19 illness and the measures taken to contain its spread have had a serious impact on mental health. An increase in the emergency room (ER) presentations of suicidal behavior cases could reflect the extent of the psychological distress in the community.



Aims:

To estimate the prevalence of ER presentations of suicidal behavior cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Methods:

Retrospective review of registers and 305 case files of suicidal behavior registered during the period of April 1, 2019-March 30, 2020 (prepandemic) and compared to the April 1, 2020-March 30, 2021 (during the pandemic). Data were collected in a semi-structured pro forma prepared for this purpose. Data were tabulated, and statistical analysis was performed.



Results:

There was a decrease in the total number of medico-legal cases (MLCs) presenting to ER during the pandemic period (N1 = 584 vs. N2 = 387). However, there was a proportionate increase in the cases of suicidal behavior observed during the pandemic compared to the prepandemic period (35.2% vs. 29.5%). 55.4% of compound consumption and 45.7% of hanging cases had interpersonal conflicts as precipitating factors during the pandemic period. There was an increase noted in poisoning by tablet consumption by 8.3% during the pandemic period.



Conclusions:

To conclude, our study showed a decrease in the number of total MLCs during the pandemic. However, there was a proportionate increase in the cases of suicidal behavior during the pandemic compared to the prepandemic period. Poisoning was seen to be the most common method of suicidal behavior. Interpersonal conflicts were the most common reported precipitating factor.

