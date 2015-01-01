Abstract

Rahana et al.,[1] in their article, outlined the possible negative effects on the mental health of persons due to natural disasters. Although the ideology behind the study is commendable, there are significant gaps and disparities in the research findings. Another major concern in regard to the study was the inclusion and exclusion criteria in the sampling.



First, in the research methodology, there is no reporting on whether any research candidates had been previously diagnosed with mental health issues. A previous diagnosis of a mental health disorder could definitely hamper and alter research data. It is imperative that researchers take this into consideration while conducting a research analysis in a vulnerable population.



Second and most importantly, 66% of the candidates had an annual income of less than Rs. 10,000, which falls in the low-income category.[2] Studies suggest that low levels of household income are significantly associated with lifetime mental disorders.[3] Among research candidates, 22% reported mild depression, 42% reported moderate depression, and only 6%, i.e., 3 individuals, reported severe depression. This positive correlation between mental health disorders among lower-income persons could have significantly and most definitely altered the study results. It is concerning that researchers did not take into consideration that economic difficulties could significantly affect the mental health of the candidates, and by considering a more economically equitable population distribution, the findings could be significantly more accurate. This is also indicated by high levels of anxiety and low resilience. ...

