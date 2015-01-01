Abstract

BACKGROUND:

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) or SAD is a type of recurring major depression having a seasonal pattern of onset and termination of mood episodes. Even though SAD can occur during the summer season, but the winter pattern is most commonly recognized. The prevalence of SAD varies with the climate and latitude of regions. In this study, we aimed to study the clinical profile of SAD among Kashmiri patients.

Materials and Methods:

It was a cross-sectional study among fifty patients attending an outpatient clinic of a tertiary care hospital in Kashmir, North India. Patients were diagnosed with SAD as per the diagnostic and statistical manual, 5th version, and were assessed for the clinical pattern of winter depression; months of September to May.

Results:

Patients were predominantly females (72%), in the age group of 20-30 years (36%), and were married (64%). Depressive mood (96%) and anxious mood (74%) were the most common mood symptoms. Decreased energy and decreased libido were present in 82% and 70% of patients. November to late April was the period when the majority of the patients had depressive symptoms (32%). In 44% of the patients, symptoms were most severe in late February.

Conclusion:

Females predominated the study group while the commonest age group was 20-30 years. Low/anxious mood and reduction in energy were the most common features. The onset of symptoms was in the months of September-December and remission in the months of March-May.

