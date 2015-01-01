Abstract

BACKGROUND:

Suicide is a public health concern. Early identification of the warning signs and appropriate management and referral by the first contacts are of immense importance.

Aim and Objectives:

This study aimed to assess the change in knowledge, attitude, and awareness about suicide and its prevention following an educational program on the topic of suicide prevention.

Methodology:

A brief educational program was conducted for the nursing staff and nursing students of a neuropsychiatric institute. The knowledge and attitude of the participants were assessed through a validated semi-structured questionnaire. The data were analyzed in a descriptive manner. Pre- and postscores were analyzed through a paired t-test.

Results:

A total of 57 participants completed the questionnaires. The mean knowledge score pretest was 14.01 and posttest was 16.70, and the difference between them was statistically significant (P < 0.01). The change in attitude is seen; however, on the Chi-square test, the change is not statistically significant. Only a limited number were aware of the useful practices and resources related to suicide prevention.

Conclusion:

Nurses can act as gatekeepers for suicide prevention, and there seems to be an important role of educational and skill-building programs to primary health-care workers (including nurses) in preventing suicide.

