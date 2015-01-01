Abstract

Background and Aim:

Youth suicide presents an concerning public health concern necessitating an all-encompassing comprehension and efficacious intervention. While mental health professionals assume a pivotal role in addressing the factors entwined with youth suicide, it is important to look into the attitudes of medical professionals beyond mental health specialization. This study aims to qualitatively scrutinize the perspectives of medical professionals toward youth suicide.

Methods:

Socio-demographic data were procured utilizing a specially tailored proforma from 671 medical students and medical professionals outside the purview of mental health specialization. An exploratory qualitative study was undertaken employing the Attitude Towards Youth Suicide Scale, comprising eight open-ended inquiries. Qualitative analysis was employed to peruse the data.

Discussion:

Qualitative analysis regarding the factors contributing to suicide unearthed six prevalent themes: mental health issues, stress, social factors, family issues, toxic societal influences, and addiction. Across the participant groups, a consensus was observed regarding the differential causes of suicide in males and females. Medical professionals were more inclined towards professional help while students were alarmingly inclined towards declining any form of help.

Conclusion:

Suicide remains a significant contributor to the mortality rate among young individuals in India. By acknowledging and addressing the distinct perspectives and convictions held by medical professionals concerning youth suicide, tailored interventions can be formulated to augment efforts aimed at preventing suicide.

