BACKGROUND:

The high burden of suicide among young adults is a matter of grave concern worldwide. Yet only a few studies from India have attempted to explore the region-specific prevalence and determinants of suicidal behavior. Considering this research gap, the present study was undertaken to capture the prevalence and sociodemographic determinants of suicidal behavior among college-going young adults residing in Delhi.

Materials and Methods:

This cross-sectional study was carried out among 272 (59.20% females) college-going young adults (aged 18-30 years) of Delhi. Data on sociodemographic variables were captured through a pretested and modified interview schedule. Screening for suicidal behavior was done using the Suicide Behavior Questionnaire-Revised. Statistical analysis was performed using SPSS version 22.

Results:

Suicidal behavior was present in 18.01% of the studied participants. The prevalence of suicidal behavior was significantly higher among females (21.73%) than among males (12.61%) (P < 0.05), suggesting females are at a higher risk than males. Other sociodemographic variables (age, education level, state of origin, social category, religion, and family income) were not found to be associated with suicidal behavior except for the social category, where participants belonging to reserved castes were found to be at relatively lower risk of having suicidal behavior than those belonging to the unreserved category.

Conclusions:

The prevalence of suicidal behavior among the participants is quite high. Region-specific data on suicide-related behavior is important for averting completed suicides and preventing devastating outcomes among young adults.

