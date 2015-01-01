Abstract

Illicit liquors, also known as illegal, hooch, or bootleg liquors, refer to alcoholic beverages that are produced, distributed, or retailed in defiance of legal regulations and licensing requirements. These beverages are typically produced in clandestine operations, often circumventing taxation, quality control standards, and safety protocols mandated by authorities. The manufacture and consumption of illicit liquors present formidable hazards and complexities. Poisoning incidents linked to illicit liquors can result from contamination with hazardous substances, primarily methanol, alongside compounds such as esters, ketones, aldehydes, and acids, which can inflict deleterious effects on the human body, potentially culminating in fatality. The present study was conducted to perform forensic analysis of illicit liquors in different districts of Himachal Pradesh. In this research, 25 samples of illicit alcohol were meticulously collected from five distinct districts in Himachal Pradesh, namely Kangra, Una, Chamba, Mandi, and Bilaspur. The results of the color test revealed that ethanol might be present, but no other harmful compounds like methanol, or metals like copper and iron were detected. Furfural was found in samples S19, S22, and S23. Following that, samples were tested using an alcolyzer, which detected variations in alcohol percentage and density. Some samples had a higher alcohol percentage, indicating greater toxicity.To further corroborate these findings and identify additional constituents within illicit liquors, the samples underwent scrutiny employing Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR). Prospective research endeavours could expand upon this foundation by augmenting the sample size and employing advanced techniques like gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) for comprehensive quantitative analysis of the diverse components present in illicit liquors.



Keywords: Illicit liquors, Hazardous substances, Himachal Pradesh, Forensic analysis, Alcolyzer, FTIR, Toxicity, Prospective research.

Language: en