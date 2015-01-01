Abstract

Strangulation is one type of asphyxia death in which compression of neck with ligature material without suspension of the body and commonly homicidal in nature. Self-strangulation by ligature is uncommon. It must be differentiated from homicidal strangulation, accidental strangulation and from sexual asphyxia. The ligature material in suicidal strangulation may be knotted or multiple circle around the neck or tightened like a tourniquet. The uniqueness in the present study is the use of ‘self-retaining’ nature of the ligature material. The ligature material was found in situ, completely encircled the neck. Two cases of self-strangulation are discussed here. One case was found inside closed room and other was found on the bank of the river. In both cases two self-locked ligature material was used. Both cases were meticulously investigated by postmortem examination, scene of crime and circumstantial evidences, all are suggestive of suicidal strangulation.



Keywords: Fixed knot, Self -retaining material, Asphyxia, Suicidal strangulation.

Language: en