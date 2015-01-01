Abstract

There is always a correlation between any trauma and disease that the trauma may have caused death or disease would have caused the death where the trauma may have been aggravated the disease process. This is very important in the aspect of legal system that the IPC sections may vary, and the role of a forensic surgeon to clarify it medically. Here is the case where the deceased died due to her pre-existing illness, which the alleged accused is not aware of, but the alleged accused is charged of murder under S 302 IPC instead of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under S 304 IPC.



Keywords: Murder, S 302 IPC, S 304 IPC, Disease, Trauma.

Language: en