SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mawritz MB, Ambrose ML, Priesemuth M. Hum. Perform. 2023; 36(4): 180-199.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08959285.2023.2222273

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Extant research on abusive supervision recognizes that attributes of the supervisor, subordinate, and situation contribute to abuse. However, little research has examined the interplay of all three factors in predicting abusive supervision. Thus, we first take an actor-focused perspective and identify supervisor trait anger and moral justification as "hot" and "cold" personality traits that encompass a preparedness to aggress and serve as antecedents of subordinates' perceptions of abusive supervision. Then, we integrate trait activation theory to examine both subordinates' self-esteem and supervisors' job stressors as trait-relevant moderators. We predict two-way and three-way interactions for both supervisor trait anger and moral justification. Using a multisource, field study, we found general support for the hypothesized effects. We discuss the implications of our findings for research and practice.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print