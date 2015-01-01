Abstract

Extant research on abusive supervision recognizes that attributes of the supervisor, subordinate, and situation contribute to abuse. However, little research has examined the interplay of all three factors in predicting abusive supervision. Thus, we first take an actor-focused perspective and identify supervisor trait anger and moral justification as "hot" and "cold" personality traits that encompass a preparedness to aggress and serve as antecedents of subordinates' perceptions of abusive supervision. Then, we integrate trait activation theory to examine both subordinates' self-esteem and supervisors' job stressors as trait-relevant moderators. We predict two-way and three-way interactions for both supervisor trait anger and moral justification. Using a multisource, field study, we found general support for the hypothesized effects. We discuss the implications of our findings for research and practice.

