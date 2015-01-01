SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rivera-Santiago K, Cumba-Avilés E, Gómez-Rivera D. Health Psychol. Rep. 2023; 12(1): 1-13.

10.5114/hpr/162649

BACKGROUND: Adolescents with type 1 diabetes (T1D) are at increased risk for depression. A history of recurrent depression (HRD) may relate to worse health outcomes than single-episode depression. However, no study has explored this issue among T1D adolescents. Participants and procedure: We...


