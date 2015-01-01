Abstract

BACKGROUND: Floods are a natural hydrological hazard that causes human and environmental damage. In the response phase, evacuation is necessary to reduce deterioration. This study explains the influential factors on flood evacuation based on the opinion of the stakeholders.



Materials and Methods: This is a conventional content analysis study conducted in 2021. A total of 27 participants were selected using the purposive sampling method. Data collection was performed using semi-structured interviews. Interviews continued until information saturation was reached. The recorded interviews were handwritten word by word and then analyzed. The criteria for entering the study included flood experience, the ability to communicate, and willingness to participate. The period of the interview was 40 to 70 min. Written consent was obtained from the interviewees for audio recording. The Granheim and Lundman method was used for data analysis. This study’s reliability was based on the Goba and Lincoln method.





Results: Data analysis extracted four main categories with ten sub-categories, including human factors (a subcategory of individual characteristics and risk perception), social factors (a sub-category of cultural conditions and financial status), geographical factors (a sub-category of urban location and climate conditions), and infrastructure factors (a sub-category of facilities related to transportation tools and routes, urban constructions, communication infrastructure, and meteorological facilities).





Conclusion: Reaching a successful evacuation requires determining the relevant factors. These factors include human, social, geographic, and infrastructure factors. The findings of this study can help managers in flood management.

