Abstract

Rural residents face significant barriers in accessing mental health care, particularly as the demand for such services grows. Telemedicine has been proposed as an answer to rural gaps, but this service requires both access to appropriate technology and private space in the home to be useful. Our study documented longer travel time to mental health facilities in rural areas and greater barriers to digital devices for telemedicine access in those same areas. However, urban areas demonstrated greater household crowdedness than rural noncore areas when looking at private space within the home. Across ZIP Code Tabulation Areas located more than an estimated 30 minutes from the nearest outpatient care, 675 950 (13.1%) rural households vs 329 950 (6.4%) urban households had no broadband internet. The current Affordable Connectivity Program should target mental health-underserved communities, especially in rural America, where the scarcity of digital access compounds travel burdens to mental health care.

