Abstract

, BackgroundSubstance use is a complex condition with multidimensional determinants. The present study aims to find the prevalence and determinants of substance use among young people attending primary healthcare centers in India.



METHODSA multicentric cross-sectional study was conducted across 15 states in India on 1,630 young people (10-24 years) attending primary health centers. The Alcohol, Smoking, and Substance Involvement Screening Test (ASSIST) was used to capture data on substance use. The degree of substance involvement was assessed and multivariate regression analysis was conducted to determine the risk factors of substance use.



RESULTSThe prevalence of substance use was 32.8%, with a median substance initiation age of 18 years. Among the substance users, 75.5% began before completing adolescence. Tobacco (26.4%), alcohol (26.1%) and cannabis (9.5%) were commonly consumed. Sociodemographic determinants included higher age, male gender, urban residence, positive family history, northeastern state residence and lower socioeconomic class. Over 80% of users had moderate or high involvement.



CONCLUSIONSHigh substance use prevalence among young people in Indian healthcare centers underscores the urgency of targeted intervention. Insights on determinants guide effective prevention strategies for this complex public health issue.

Language: en