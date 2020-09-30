Abstract

BACKGROUND: Regardless the instituting of Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA) in South Africa, workers continue to face difficulties with the implementation of compensation for occupational injuries and diseases at workplace due to its ineffectiveness.

Objective: To determine the extent of implementation of the compensation for occupational injuries and diseases Act (COIDA) in two selected hospitals in Gauteng Province and to describe recommendations made to facilitate the implementation of the Act.



Methods: A contextual, quantitative, descriptive survey was conducted. A convenience sampling method was used to select the departments that met the inclusion criteria. A checklist was used to audit COIDA documents. Strata version 16 at a 95% confidence level was used to analyse data. Ethical considerations were followed in accordance with the requirements of the institutions.



Results: The study's results found that, of the 92 departments surveyed, 70.8% (n=65) did not have policies pertaining to the implementation of COIDA at workplace. Most 60.9% (n=56) of the Units did not have COIDA records at the study sites, and 66.31% (n=61) of the Units lacked the standard operating procedures needed to execute COIDA at workplace.



Conclusion: The recommendations made in this study, will facilitate improvement on the implementation of COIDA in two selected study sites.

Language: en