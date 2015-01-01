Abstract

BACKGROUND: Incivility undermines the values of Botho/Ubuntu as a philosophy rooted in the traditions expected to manifest in nursing education. Therefore, there is a need to explore what nursing students and their educators regard as uncivil and examine the characteristics of incivility as an antipode of Botho/Ubuntu in South African professional nursing education.



OBJECTIVE: To critique incivility as an antithesis of Botho/Ubuntu in professional nursing education.



METHODology: A qualitative exploratory and descriptive design was employed, and nurse educators (10) and students (15) were purposively sampled for data collection. Data were collected through semi-structured individual, face-to-face interviews and saturation was reached at 23 participants. Participation in the study was voluntary, and all discussions were confidential.



RESULTS: This study presents the theme 'manifestations of incivility', supported by the main categories of disruptive, inappropriate and violent behaviour.



RESULTS indicated that characteristics of incivility did not support care, humanness, compassion and respect as expected of a professional nursing education programme.



CONCLUSION: The manifestations of incivility in the current study did not demonstrate the values associated with Botho/Ubuntu for a professional nursing education community. The principles of the Botho/Ubuntu philosophy can be positioned in South African professional nursing education curricula to critique uncivilised behaviour among students and nurse educators to enhance togetherness and civility, thereby preventing the erosion of core nursing values. Incivility must be addressed from orientation into nursing practice, and students must be allowed to seek solutions with their educators.

