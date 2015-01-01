Abstract

AIM: The aim of the study was to investigate the interaction of gender, parenting styles, risk-taking, and self-harm behaviour among university students using a cross-sectional design. The study objectives include (1) interaction of gender and parenting styles on risk- taking and self-harm behaviour among university students (2) to explore gender differences in risktaking and self-harm behaviour and parenting styles

Methods: A total of 300 males (147) and females (153) between the ages of 17 and 19 (mean age of 18.45) were sampled for the study using a convenience sampling technique. Participants completed a questionnaire with three sections: A, biographical information, B, inventory of risk-taking and self-harm, and C, parenting authority questionnaire. The interaction between parenting styles, gender, and risk-taking behaviour was examined using a 2X3 analysis of variance.

Results: The results showed a substantial main effect of parenting styles on risk-taking behaviour F (2, 294) = 6.07, p > 0.01 and a significant interaction effect of gender and parenting styles on risk-taking behaviour F (1, 299) = 5.45, p > 0.01. According to the study's findings, parenting style influences adolescents' risk-taking and self-harm behaviour, particularly in boy children.

Recommendations: The study proved that there is a need to develop intervention strategies to improve parental and adolescent knowledge of various parenting philosophies and the consequences of risk-taking behavior. The creation of supportive environment for both children and parents, creation of stable environment, clear and open communication between parental figures and their children and family therapy are all plausible ways to prevent children's risky taking and self-harm engagement behaviour.

Language: en