Abstract

Bullying amongst learners is a subject of great concern within the school arena in South Africa and requires urgent attention and interventions from all interested parties including social workers. This paper has adopted literature review as its methodology. Literature has been review thematically to give structure and to ensure focus on relevant discussion points. Given the direct linkage between bullying as a social problem and social work practice, this paper proposes educational social group work practice programme that may guide social workers in addressing bullying amongst learners. Group work is selected as the ideal method of social work to address bullying because within the group context members support one another for the better and more than one person will benefit in the group, unlike in individual cases. The paper further discusses programme activities that may be crucial for social workers in the implementation of the proposed educational social group work programme on bullying. Therefore, interventions are necessary in order to contribute towards the prevention and reduction of bullying incidents.

