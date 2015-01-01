Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate Partner Violence or Domestic Violence is a world-wide phenomenon. Domestic abuse is a mixture of physical, sexual, verbal, and coercive behaviours designed to manipulate the other partner. Men abuse is a challenge inncommunities as men nsuffer in silence for fear of disclosure, stigmatization by family members, friends, community membersnand victimization by the service providers.

Purpose: The study aimed to explore experiences of men abuse by partners in Vhembe District, Limpopo Province, South African.

Method: A qualitative explorative descriptive and contextual research design was used. The population were abused menvwho were purposively sampled. Data was collected through face-to face interview using an audiotape. Data was analysed using thematic analysis. Trustworthiness and ethical considerations were adhered to throughout the study.

Findings: Findings revealed two themes, experiences of multifactoral causes of abuse such as lack of financial resources, lack of intimacy, lack of decision-making in relationship and interference from family members and in-laws, as well as experiences of social and professional support.

Conclusion: A balance of power in relationships should be advocated for both men and women. Men deserve protection from intimate partner abuse, and also have a right for better living as married men. The SDG no 5 reiterate gender equity for all.

