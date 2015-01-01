SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Neshunzhi ND, Ramathuba DU, Nemathaga LH, Tshililo AR. Gend. Behav. 2023; 21(2): 21673-21681.

(Copyright © 2023, Ife Centre for Psychological Studies/Services)

BACKGROUND: Intimate Partner Violence or Domestic Violence is a world-wide phenomenon. Domestic abuse is a mixture of physical, sexual, verbal, and coercive behaviours designed to manipulate the other partner. Men abuse is a challenge inncommunities as men nsuffer in silence for fear of disclosure, stigmatization by family members, friends, community membersnand victimization by the service providers.
Purpose: The study aimed to explore experiences of men abuse by partners in Vhembe District, Limpopo Province, South African.
Method: A qualitative explorative descriptive and contextual research design was used. The population were abused menvwho were purposively sampled. Data was collected through face-to face interview using an audiotape. Data was analysed using thematic analysis.  Trustworthiness and ethical considerations were adhered to throughout the study.
Findings: Findings revealed two themes, experiences  of multifactoral causes of abuse such as lack of financial resources, lack of intimacy, lack of decision-making in relationship and  interference from family members and in-laws, as well as experiences of social and professional support.
Conclusion: A balance of power  in relationships should be advocated for both men and women. Men deserve protection from intimate partner abuse, and also  have a right for better living as married men. The SDG no 5 reiterate gender equity for all.  


Abuse; abused men; domestic violence; experiences; intimate partner violence

