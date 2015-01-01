Abstract

This study examined family violence cases during the COVID-19 lockdown in Ghana, the causes, and the implications for future pandemics. The study adopted an exploratory design and gathered data using a semi-structured questionnaire from 159 women who lived with their spouses or intimate partners during the lockdown period.



RESULTS showed that 41% of respondents suffered sexual violence, 27% experienced psychological violence, and 32% were subjected to physical violence. The findings showed that social isolation, loss of jobs, and boredom, which are consequences of lockdowns, breed frustration in men. The frustration men feel is then expressed through abusive behaviours towards women. The study recommended strengthening research and planning on novel diseases, providing temporary living arrangements for those at risk of family violence, instituting mechanisms for reporting suspected and actual cases of family violence, and enforcing pandemic surveillance and emergency preparedness plans as strategies to tackle family violence during emergencies and pandemics. The study concluded with the optimism that the findings and recommendations would stimulate further research on pandemic management and family violence.

