|
Citation
|
Ofosu-Koranteng M. Gend. Behav. 2023; 21(2): 21839-21848.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Ife Centre for Psychological Studies/Services)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study examined family violence cases during the COVID-19 lockdown in Ghana, the causes, and the implications for future pandemics. The study adopted an exploratory design and gathered data using a semi-structured questionnaire from 159 women who lived with their spouses or intimate partners during the lockdown period.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
abuse; coronavirus; COVID-19; family violence; intimate partne; lockdown