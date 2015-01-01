Abstract

Many educational institutions are using technology-enhanced learning especially after COVID-19. Studies have shown that increased access to technological tools is a precursor to incidents of cyberbullying. Using Bronfenbrenner's Ecological Theory, the study explored educators' knowledge and intervention strategies regarding cyberbullying in a secondary school located in Johannesburg, South Africa. A qualitative descriptive research design was used. A sample of eight educators working in the school were recruited using a purposive sampling technique. Data were collected using one-on-one interviews. Thematic analysis method was used to analyse the data.



FINDINGS revealed that the educators had sufficient knowledge of cyberbullying and how it affected learners. The study further revealed that the school had put in place interventions to prevent and manage cases of cyberbullying amongst learners, which included the use of grade controllers to monitor and report cases of cyberbullying to educators. However, interventions were found to be ineffective due to parental disengagement and learners not reporting cases of cyberbullying to the educators. Recommendations for the prevention and management of cyberbullying cases and future research are provided.

Language: en