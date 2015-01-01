|
Blumenfeld T, Malatji H, Pillay R. Gend. Behav. 2023; 21(3): 21994-22003.
(Copyright © 2023, Ife Centre for Psychological Studies/Services)
unavailable
unavailable
Many educational institutions are using technology-enhanced learning especially after COVID-19. Studies have shown that increased access to technological tools is a precursor to incidents of cyberbullying. Using Bronfenbrenner's Ecological Theory, the study explored educators' knowledge and intervention strategies regarding cyberbullying in a secondary school located in Johannesburg, South Africa. A qualitative descriptive research design was used. A sample of eight educators working in the school were recruited using a purposive sampling technique. Data were collected using one-on-one interviews. Thematic analysis method was used to analyse the data.
Language: en
cyberbullying; education; knowledge; learners; secondary school; South Africa