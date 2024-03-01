Abstract

INTRODUCTION: While morbidity and mortality related to synthetic opioids such as illicitly manufactured fentanyl (IMF) are monitored in the U.S., there has been a lack of national survey data focusing on use. Survey data are important as self-report can help estimate prevalence of use among living persons.



METHODS: Data were examined from the 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, a nationally representative probability sample of noninstitutionalized individuals age ≥12 in the U.S. (N=59,069). Prevalence and correlates of past-year use of IMF were estimated. Data were analyzed in 2024.



RESULTS: The estimated prevalence of past-year IMF use was 0.23% (95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.17-0.31). Compared to no past-year use, individuals were at increased odds for IMF use if proxy-diagnosed with use disorder involving use of cannabis (aOR=3.72, 95% CI: 1.34-10.32), cocaine (aOR=11.96, 95% CI: 4.78-29.93), methamphetamine (aOR=5.60, 95% CI: 1.65-19.02), heroin (aOR=20.56, 95% CI: 8.90-47.52), and/or prescription opioids (aOR=10.65, 95% CI: 3.54-32.03). (Mis)use without use disorder was only significant for prescription opioids (aOR=5.77, 95% CI: 2.55-13.06). Those receiving treatment for substance use in the past year were also at increased odds for use (aOR=5.79, 95% CI: 2.58-13.00).



CONCLUSIONS: Prevalence of IMF use is rare in the general U.S. POPULATION: While past-year (mis)use of other drugs (without use disorder) was not consistently associated with IMF use, cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and prescription opioid use disorder was associated with higher odds of IMF use, suggesting that more "severe" use of various drugs is more of a risk factor than use.

Language: en