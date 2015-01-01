Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Suicidal ideation (SI) during the postpartum phase is linked with suicide, a leading cause of death during this period. Antenatal depression and anxiety symptoms have both been linked with increased risk for postpartum SI. However, research aimed at examining the relative contributions of antenatal anxiety and depression symptoms towards postpartum SI remains nascent. In this study, we investigated the relative contribution of antenatal anxiety symptoms, depression symptoms, and SI towards postpartum SI.



DESIGN: These data are from a longitudinal study in which American mothers were assessed during pregnancy and again at six- to eight weeks postpartum.



METHODS: Data were analyzed using correlations and logistic regression models.



RESULTS: Antenatal anxiety symptoms and antenatal depression symptoms were significantly correlated with postpartum SI.



RESULTS from a logistic regression model indicated that antenatal anxiety symptoms (T1; OR = 1.185 [1.125, 1.245], p = .004), but not antenatal depression symptoms (T1; OR = 1.018 [0.943, 1.093], p = .812) or antenatal SI (T1; OR = 1.58 [0.11, 22.29], p = 0.73), were significantly associated with postpartum SI.



CONCLUSIONS: Antenatal anxiety symptoms, depression symptoms, and SI were positively associated with postpartum SI. When examined simultaneously, anxiety symptoms during the antenatal phase (but not depression symptoms or SI) predicted SI in the postpartum phase.

