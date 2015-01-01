|
Citation
|
Schafer KM, Mulligan E, Shapiro MO, Flynn H, Joiner T, Hajcak G. Anxiety Stress Coping 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38523456
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Suicidal ideation (SI) during the postpartum phase is linked with suicide, a leading cause of death during this period. Antenatal depression and anxiety symptoms have both been linked with increased risk for postpartum SI. However, research aimed at examining the relative contributions of antenatal anxiety and depression symptoms towards postpartum SI remains nascent. In this study, we investigated the relative contribution of antenatal anxiety symptoms, depression symptoms, and SI towards postpartum SI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
antenatal anxiety; antenatal depression; antenatal suicidal ideation; longitudinal; Postpartum suicidal ideation