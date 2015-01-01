SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Bond AE, Houtsma C, Bryan CJ, Anestis MD. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13811118.2024.2332249

PMID

38526309

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The present study seeks to add to the existing literature by determining if having a plan for suicide, is associated with an individual's self-reported likelihood of attempting suicide in the future.

METHOD: Data came from a sample of 97 United States Army personnel with past week ideation or lifetime attempt history. Assessments were collected at baseline, 1-month, 3-month, and 6-months.

RESULTS: Self-reported likelihood of attempting suicide in the future was not associated with the presence of a plan for suicide overall or a plan with a specific method (i.e., firearm, cutting/scratching, and medication).

DISCUSSION: Although a plan for suicide is commonly thought to indicate elevated risk our findings suggest that presence or absence of suicide plans is not associated with more self-reported likelihood of a future suicide attempt.


Language: en

Keywords

method selection; plan for suicide; Suicide; suicide attempts; suicide prevention

