|
Citation
|
Bond AE, Houtsma C, Bryan CJ, Anestis MD. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38526309
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The present study seeks to add to the existing literature by determining if having a plan for suicide, is associated with an individual's self-reported likelihood of attempting suicide in the future.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
method selection; plan for suicide; Suicide; suicide attempts; suicide prevention